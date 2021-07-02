Familia (hip) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
The right-hander will rejoin the active roster after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf with a right hip impingement. Familia has a 3.63 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 24:15 K:BB over 22.1 innings with five holds and one save in 24 appearances this season.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Expected back during next series•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Should return when eligible•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Lands on IL with a hip impingement•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Charged with loss Sunday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Earns win in relief•