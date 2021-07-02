Familia (hip) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday.

The right-hander will rejoin the active roster after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf with a right hip impingement. Familia has a 3.63 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 24:15 K:BB over 22.1 innings with five holds and one save in 24 appearances this season.

More News