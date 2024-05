Lopez (1-0) picked up the win in Thursday's extra-innings victory over the Phillies, walking one batter in a scoreless 10th inning.

The 31-year-old right-hander has seen his numbers take a step backward in May, and through seven innings this month he has a 3.86 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 4:6 K:BB. Lopez got the job done Thursday though, and he's collected one win, two saves and six holds in 22 appearances while giving the Mets some valuable middle-relief depth.