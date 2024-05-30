The Mets will designate Lopez for assignment Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lopez allowed two earned runs in just one-third of an inning during Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers and was ejected from the game after arguing a check swing call. The 31-year-old right-hander then tossed his glove into the stands while walking toward New York's dugout and said after the game that he has been on "the worst team in MLB." Understandably, the Mets will boot him off their 40-man roster and allow another team to claim him off waivers. Lopez owns a 3.76 ERA and 1.37 WHIP through 26.1 innings on the year.