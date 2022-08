Butto allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks over four innings against the Phillies on Sunday. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

The Mets eventually won the back-and-forth thriller, letting Butto off the hook in his MLB debut. The right-handed rookie was tagged with a pair of three-run homers by Alec Bohm. Butto will likely head back to Triple-A Syracuse where he's posted a 4.00 ERA this season.