Quintana (0-4) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw continues to pitch very well -- he's delivered four straight quality starts after being limited to only five innings in his season debut July 20 -- and continues to have little to show for it due to a lack of run support, as the Mets have been shut out in his last two outings. Quintana will take a 3.03 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB through 29.2 innings into his next start, likely to come next week in St. Louis.