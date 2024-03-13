The Mets announced Wednesday that Quintana will start the team's season opener March 28 versus the Brewers at Citi Field.

Quintana became the logical choice for the Opening Day nod after Kodai Senga (shoulder) went down with an injury earlier in spring training that will likely cost him at least the first month of the season. Though he'll be functioning as the de facto staff ace to begin the campaign, the 35-year-old southpaw profiles as more of a mid-rotation or back-end arm at this stage of his career. Quintana missed all of the first half of the 2023 season with a fractured rib, but he was a dependable innings eater upon returning after the All-Star break, pitching to a 3.57 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 60:24 K:BB across 75.2 frames.