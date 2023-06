Quintana (ribs) threw 1.1 scoreless innings in his rehab debut Tuesday with Low-A St. Lucie, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Quintana scattered two hits and one walk in the 26-pitch outing. Mets manager Buck Showalter has stated that the veteran left-hander will need to be extended to five innings on the farm before he is activated, which figures to take at least three more rehab starts. Quintana is on the road back from March bone-graft surgery on his rib cage.