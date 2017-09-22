Mets' Josh Smoker: Bounces back in second half
Smoker has earned a 5.43 ERA across 53 innings this season with the Mets.
Despite an ugly 7.45 ERA in the first half of the season, Smoker has bounced back with a 3.00 ERA since the All-Star break. After dealing with a nagging elbow injury throughout June and July, the 28-year-old finally appears healthy. He's near the middle of the pack in a struggling bullpen, however he has the potential to pitch some key innings in the final games of the season.
