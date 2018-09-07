Smoker was released by the Tigers on Thursday.

Smoker was demoted to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday after appearing in just one game for the Tigers. He's spent time with both Pittsburgh and Detroit in 2018, accruing an 8.59 ERA and 2.45 WHIP with four strikeouts over 7.1 innings. Smoker will look to latch on with another team following his release.

