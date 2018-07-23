Smoker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Smoker was cast off the 40-man roster in order to make room for Casey Sadler, who was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move. Max Moroff was optioned to the minors. Across seven appearances with the Pirates this year, Smoker posted an unsightly 11.12 ERA and 2.82 WHIP over 5.2 innings of relief. He will be subject to waivers and could join a new organization if claimed or traded within the next week.