Smoker has been released by the Dodgers, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Smoker was cut loose from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, along with outfielder Ezequiel Carerra. He had been a non-roster invitee to spring training and posted a 9.00 ERA with an 11:9 K:BB over 14 innings prior to the move.

