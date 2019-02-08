Smoker will join the Dodgers' big-league spring training camp after signing a minor-league deal with the team Friday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 30-year-old lefty has thrown 79 career major-league innings, posting an unimpressive 5.35 ERA. He gave up seven runs in 7.1 innings while recording a 4:7 K:BB last season with the Pirates and Tigers.