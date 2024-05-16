Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said in an interview on SNY on Thursday that Senga (shoulder) recently had "a good bullpen" session where he was "making some strides."

Senga had to pull back on facing hitters while he dealt with mechanical issues, but it sounds like he and the Mets were happy with how his last throwing session went. Stearns said he wasn't sure exactly when Senga would be ready to begin a rehab assignment, but it sounds like it could be relatively soon. The right-hander is coming back from a right posterior shoulder capsule strain.