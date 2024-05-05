Senga (shoulder) completed a 32-pitch live batting practice session Saturday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Facing hitters in extended live BP session marks a major milestone in Senga's recovery from a right posterior shoulder capsule strain, which caused him to miss most of spring training and resulted in him opening the season on the 15-day injured list before he was shifted to the 60-day IL on April 10. He won't be eligible to make his season debut until May 27, but Senga appears on target to return on or around that date based on where he currently stands in his recovery. The Mets will see how he bounces back from Saturday's throwing session over the next couple of days before deciding whether he's ready to report to a minor-league affiliate to begin a rehab assignment, or if he'll need to throw another live BP before doing so.