Severino allowed one run on two hits over four innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The 30-year-old right-hander is trying to get his career back on track with the Mets after eight seasons with the Yankees, and so far in camp the results have been excellent. The run Severino gave up Wednesday was his first of the spring, and through nine Grapefruit League innings he's posted an 8:0 K:BB while showing good velocity. The Mets are counting on him to plug a hole in their rotation, but since throwing 191.1 innings in 2018, the biggest workload Severino has managed in the majors is 102 innings in 2022 due to a variety of injuries.