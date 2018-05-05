Mets' Matt Harvey: Officially designated for assignment
Harvey was designated for assignment Saturday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
As expected, Harvey was cast off the roster after refusing an assignment to the minors. His ERA sits at 7.00 through 27 innings, though some team will likely take a chance on him in hopes that he can recover some of the talent that made him an ace in the first three years of his career before he was struck with thoracic outlet syndrome.
Mets' Matt Harvey: Will be designated for assignment•
Mets' Matt Harvey: Rocked in relief Thursday•
Mets' Matt Harvey: Makes first relief appearance Tuesday•
Mets' Matt Harvey: Heading to bullpen•
Mets' Matt Harvey: Status for next start undecided•
Mets' Matt Harvey: Hit hard by Brewers on Saturday•
