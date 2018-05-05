Mets' Matt Harvey: Officially designated for assignment

Harvey was designated for assignment Saturday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

As expected, Harvey was cast off the roster after refusing an assignment to the minors. His ERA sits at 7.00 through 27 innings, though some team will likely take a chance on him in hopes that he can recover some of the talent that made him an ace in the first three years of his career before he was struck with thoracic outlet syndrome.

