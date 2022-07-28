Scherzer allowed five hits, two walks and a hit batter in seven shutout innings versus the Yankees on Wednesday. He struck out six but did not factor into the decision.

Scherzer pitched well enough to win, but David Peterson appeared out of the bullpen and allowed a game-tying two-run home run to Gleyber Torres in the eighth inning. This was Scherzer's third straight start without a win, his longest drought of the season. He now has a 2.09 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 104:15 K:BB in 82 innings across 13 starts, all but three of which have been quality starts. The ace right-hander lines up for a favorable road start versus the Nationals next week.