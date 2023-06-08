Scherzer allowed five runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out 10 batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Wednesday.

It was an up-and-down outing for the veteran hurler. On one hand, he struck out a season-high 10 batters and didn't walk anybody while inducing 19 whiffs. On the other, Scherzer gave up a season-high 11 hits and surrendered five runs. Given the quality of the opponent, this start probably isn't going to slow down Scherzer's recent momentum too much, especially considering the multiple positive takeaways. The right-hander still boasts a standout 2.35 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 38:4 K:BB over 30.2 frames across his past five starts.