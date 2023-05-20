site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Max Scherzer: Saturday's start rained out
By
RotoWire Staff
Scherzer won't start Saturday against the Guardians as scheduled, as the game has been postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. Scherzer will presumably take the hill for one of those two games, but the Mets have yet to officially announce their plans.
