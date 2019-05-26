Mets' Michael Conforto: Batting third in return
Conforto (concussion) will start in right field and bat third Sunday against the Tigers, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Conforto was activated off the 7-day injured list earlier Sunday and takes his usual place in the lineup after missing nearly two weeks. The 26-year-old will look to pick up where he left off since he was 7-for-15 with three homers in his last five games before landing on the IL.
