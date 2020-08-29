Wacha allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out seven over three innings in Friday's Game 1 win against the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Wacha had been on the injured list since Aug. 9, but he returned to the mound after recovering from shoulder inflammation. He didn't last very long in the first game of Friday's twin bill as his ERA continues to creep up. The right-hander has now made four starts this season and carries a 7.41 ERA and 25:6 K:BB over 17 innings. He should take the mound again on the road Wednesday against the Orioles.