Alonso went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in a 6-1 win Sunday in Philadelphia.

Alonso reached safely in each of his first three plate appearances, hitting a two-run homer in the first, singling in the third and hitting a long three-run shot in the fifth. The Polar Bear has hit safely in five consecutive games, going 10-for-21 with five extra-base hits and raising his OPS from .710 to .833 in the process. With 26 RBI, he is setting the pace for the National League.