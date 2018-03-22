Montero suffered a complete tear of his UCL and will likely undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future, Mike Puma of The New York Post reports.

Montero experienced pain while pitching during Tuesday's game and will now have a decision to make in the coming days regarding surgery, which will force him to miss the entire 2018 season. This is obviously unfortunate news for the right-hander, who was having a rough spring training and was unlikely to make the Opening Day roster.