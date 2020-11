Cano tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug Wednesday and will be suspended for the entire 2021 season, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Cano was suspended while he was with the Mariners in 2018, and he'll now miss the entire 2021 season while also forfeiting his $24 million salary after testing positive for Stanozolol. With the 38-year-old sidelined, Jeff McNeil, Luis Guillorme and Andres Gimenez (oblique) could see increased time at second base for the Mets.