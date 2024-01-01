Marte (groin) is expected to see some game action in the Dominican Winter League soon, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

While no firm plan for Marte's first winter ball game has been established, he's been practicing with Leones del Escogido and it sounds like playing in games is imminent. Marte's last regular-season game with the Mets came on Aug. 5, as he was ultimately shut down with a nagging right groin injury. He didn't require surgery and is now considered healthy, but the 35-year-old wanted to knock off some rust in winter ball. The Mets are hoping for a bounce-back campaign from Marte in 2024, but he'll head into the season as a major health risk.