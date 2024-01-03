Marte (groin) is making his Dominican Winter League debut Wednesday with Leones del Escogido, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Marte has been practicing with the club and is now in its lineup for the first time, batting second and playing right field. It will be the 35-year-old's first game action since Aug. 5, as his season ended prematurely due to a nagging right groin injury. Marte was considered healthy heading into the offseason, but playing some winter ball should provide him and the Mets with some peace of mind heading into spring training, assuming he has no setbacks. He was limited to only 86 games in 2023, producing a career-low .625 OPS.