Frazier (oblique) may not be ready in time for Opening Day, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

While it's good news that Frazier has resumed swinging a bat, he's yet to resume running since suffering the injury. "I would love to be out there Opening Day," said Frazer, "but I just don't have a timetable." If the Mets are without Frazier and Jed Lowrie (knee) for the start of the 2019 campaign, Jeff McNeil would see time at the hot corner.