May (1-0) picked up the win in Monday's victory over the Cardinals despite giving up two runs on three hits and a walk in one inning of relief. He struck out one.

With the game tied 0-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, May took over from Max Scherzer and quickly made a mess of things, loading the bases with one out before Tyler O'Neill drove a two-run single to left field. Fortunately for May, the Mets rallied for five runs in the top of the ninth. The veteran reliever is struggling to begin the season with an 8.53 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB through 6.1 innings, but he has stumbled into one win, one save and one hold in his six appearances.