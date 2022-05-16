site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Trevor Williams: Mets-Cardinals postponed Monday
RotoWire Staff
Williams and the Mets won't play against the Cardinals on Monday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Monday's matchup will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday. Williams will take the mound in one of the games during the twin bill, while Taijuan Walker will start in the other matchup.
