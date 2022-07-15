Williams allowed three hits and struck out four in three scoreless innings to earn the save in Thursday's 8-0 win over the Cubs.

Williams has bounced between the rotation and the bullpen this year. Three of his last four appearances came as a starter, but the return of Chris Bassitt from the COVID-19-related injured list looks to have sent Williams back to a long-relief role. He excelled in that usage Thursday, throwing two perfect frames before escaping a bases-loaded jam he created in the ninth. This was his first big-league save, as he has far more experience as a starter than as a reliever. He's pitched to a steady 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 53:14 K:BB in 55.2 innings overall. With Jacob deGrom likely back shortly after the All-Star break, Williams looks likely to be in the bullpen for the foreseeable future.