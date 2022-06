Megill (biceps) gave up two earned runs on three hits and zero walks while striking out five in 3.2 innings Sunday in a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

He touched 98 mph with his fastball but will likely need one more rehab start to fully stretch out, according to DiComo. That would line him up to return in the middle of the month, potentially against the Brewers on June 15 or 16.