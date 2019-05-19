Lockett (elbow) started for High-A St. Lucie in its 8-6 win over Fort Myers on Sunday, covering two innings and giving up four runs on five hits while striking out two.

Lockett was making his 2019 debut in affiliated ball after he was shut down shortly after spring training ended with a sore right elbow. The 25-year-old is eventually expected to join Triple-A Syracuse's rotation, but he may require a few additional outings at the lower levels of the minors to build up his pitch count.