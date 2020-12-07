site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Walker Lockett: Joins Blue Jays
RotoWire Staff
Lockett was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Monday.
He logged 16.1 innings (one start) with a 4.96 ERA and 1.53 WHIP last season with the Mets and Mariners. Lockett could work as a swing man and/or long reliever this season with Toronto.
