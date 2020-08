Lockett is expected to start Friday's game against the Phillies in place of Jacob deGrom (finger), Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The team apparently informed Lockett on Thursday night to be ready if the regular starter was unable to pitch, and deGrom was then scratched Friday afternoon. Lockett had an 8.34 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 22.2 innings during 2019, but the start will be his first appearance of 2020.