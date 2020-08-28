Lockett was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lockett tossed two scoreless innings in the first game as he earned the win in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees. However, he'll now be cast off the 40-man roster to make room for David Peterson (shoulder), who was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The right-hander carries a 5.63 ERA over eight innings across two appearances (one start) this season.