Lockett agreed Monday with the Reds on a minor-league contract, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Lockett will return to North America to continue his career after he spent the 2021 campaign in the Korea Baseball Organization with the Doosan Bears. Despite turning in a 2.98 ERA and striking out 112 in 124 innings last season, Doosan elected not to bring the 28-year-old back for the 2022 campaign, and he's been a free agent ever since. Lockett previously saw big-league action with the Padres, Mets and Mariners between 2018 and 2020, but the Reds will likely view him as starting depth in the upper levels of the minors. He'll first report to the team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. to build up before eventually settling at Triple-A Louisville.