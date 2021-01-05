The Blue Jays are expected to release Lockett after he agreed in principle on a contract with the Korea Baseball Organization's Doosan Bears, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Lockett's deal won't be finalized until he's able to complete a physical in South Korea, and that could still take some time due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. In any case, Lockett doesn't seem to believe his deal with Doosan will fall through, as he lists himself as a member of the Bears on his official Twitter account. The 26-year-old will be heading overseas for the first time in his career after spending parts of the last three seasons in the majors with the Padres, Mets and Mariners, compiling a 7.67 ERA over 54 innings.