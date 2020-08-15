Lockett allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in Friday's loss to the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.

Lockett stepped in on short notice to start for the Mets on Friday since Jacob deGrom (finger) was unable to make his scheduled start. The right-hander allowed four extra-base hits, but he kept the run production contained to just two of his six innings. He should return to the bullpen for now but could be an option to fill in as a starter again as the season progresses.