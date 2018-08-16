Mets' Wilmer Flores: Drives in three

Flores went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI during Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

Flores bookended New York's 16-5 win over Baltimore, getting the Mets on the board in the first inning with a sacrifice fly before capping things off with a two-run homer in the ninth frame. It was his sixth multi-hit effort this month, a 14-game stretch during which the 27-year-old is hitting a solid .302/.361/.491 with two homers and eight RBI.