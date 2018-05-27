Mets' Wilmer Flores: Headed for further examination

Flores will travel back to New York for further tests after he exited Sunday's matchup against Milwaukee with back soreness, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

We won't know the extent of Flores' injury until the results of his tests come back. If he needs a significant amount of time to recover, look for Jose Reyes, Luis Guillorme or Jose Bautista to get a shot at third base.

