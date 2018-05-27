Mets' Wilmer Flores: Headed for further examination
Flores will travel back to New York for further tests after he exited Sunday's matchup against Milwaukee with back soreness, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
We won't know the extent of Flores' injury until the results of his tests come back. If he needs a significant amount of time to recover, look for Jose Reyes, Luis Guillorme or Jose Bautista to get a shot at third base.
More News
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Departs with back soreness•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Will get starting assignment this weekend•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Gets breather Monday•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Receives third straight start•
-
Mets' Wilmer Flores: Swats walkoff homer Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...