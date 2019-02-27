Mets' Zack Wheeler: Detects mechanical issue

Wheeler identified a mechanical issue after reviewing video Tuesday following his Grapefruit League debut against the Tigers, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "My body felt fine, arm felt fine," Wheeler said. "I'm just a little mechanically off. I'll get that cleaned up and just go from there."

Specifically, Wheeler noted that he drifted laterally rather than staying 90 degrees with home plate while pitching out of the windup, which may have contributed to his down performance. Wheeler pitched one inning during the outing and gave up two runs that were both unearned, but surrendered a hit and tossed a wild pitch. The right-hander sounded optimistic that he would be able to correct the mechanical flaws in his subsequent spring starts, offering hope that he'll continue to build on his second-half breakout from 2018.