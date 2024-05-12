Wheeler pitched four innings, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters in Sunday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

Wheeler didn't have his best stuff Sunday, matching a season-high six hits given up while the two strikeouts were a season low. Most notably, the right-hander gave up a three-run homer to Josh Bell in the bottom of the third inning, which was only the fourth long ball surrendered by Wheeler in 2024. The 33-year-old still owns a rather impressive 2.53 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 65 strikeouts over 53.1 innings in nine starts this season and his next projected outing is set to come Friday at home versus the Nationals.