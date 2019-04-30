Mets' Zack Wheeler: No-decision against Reds

Wheeler didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Reds, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings while striking out four.

Cincy tagged the right-hander for four runs in the second inning, but Wheeler righted the ship after that and left the game with the score knotted 4-4. He'll carry a 5.05 ERA and 37:17 K:BB through 35.2 innings into his next start Saturday in Milwaukee.