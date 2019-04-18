Mets' Zack Wheeler: Serves up two homers

Wheeler allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks across seven innings in a loss to the Phillies on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old only yielded one homer in his first three starts, but the Phillies took him deep twice in this one. While they were both solo shots, it was still enough to edge Wheeler. The 28-year-old has looked better lately, but one bad start early in the year is largely why his ERA still sits well above average. He is 1-2 with a 6.35 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 22.2 innings over four starts. His next scheduled outing will again be against the Phillies on Tuesday.