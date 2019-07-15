Mets' Zack Wheeler: Shelved with shoulder fatigue

The Mets intend to place Wheeler on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder fatigue, a source tells Tim Healey of Newsday.

Wheeler had been in line to start Tuesday's series opener in Minnesota, but Healey's report suggests the right-hander likely experienced some discomfort during his side session over the weekend. Since Wheeler's last appearance came prior to the All-Star break, his IL stint can only be backdated three days, leaving him ineligible for reinstatement until at least July 23. The Mets will likely name a replacement starter for Tuesday when the team formally announces Wheeler's placement on the IL.