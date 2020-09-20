Braymer will start Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old will make a spot start to close out Sunday's twin bill, as Max Scherzer takes the mound in Game 1. Braymer mostly worked as a starter in the minors but covered only seven outs across his two outings this season, so he'll likely be serving as the first leg of a bullpen game.
