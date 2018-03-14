Nationals' Bryce Harper: In control this spring
Harper went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
He looks locked in this spring, rapping out 10 hits in 27 at-bats with three doubles and a homer. If Harper can avoid the injuries that dragged him down in 2016 and cut short his 2017 season, another MVP-caliber campaign should be in the works, but that injury history makes him a riskier option than many other elite fantasy bats.
