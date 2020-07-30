Hudson (1-0) struck out three over 1.2 perfect innings of relief to pick up the win in Wednesday's extra-inning victory over the Blue Jays.

Facing the team that dealt him to the eventual world champs last July, Hudson was lights out to finish off the eighth inning and breeze through the ninth in a scoreless game, before the Nats were able to break it open in the top of the 10th. The veteran right-hander has a 4:0 K:BB through his first 2.2 innings on the year without giving up a run, and his spot as one of the team's key high-leverage arms is secure.