Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back in lineup Thursday
Murphy (hip) returns to the lineup for Thursday's series finale against Miami, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
A sore hip has caused the All-Star to be held out of the lineup for the past two games, but Murphy will slide back into the five spot while manning the keystone for Thursday's affair. He was able to take grounders and jog around the field prior to Wednesday's game and appears close to 100 percent heading into this weekend.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Remains out Wednesday with hip injury•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Held out with hip discomfort•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Homers twice in Friday's win•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back in action Friday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...