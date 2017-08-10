Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Back in lineup Thursday

Murphy (hip) returns to the lineup for Thursday's series finale against Miami, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

A sore hip has caused the All-Star to be held out of the lineup for the past two games, but Murphy will slide back into the five spot while manning the keystone for Thursday's affair. He was able to take grounders and jog around the field prior to Wednesday's game and appears close to 100 percent heading into this weekend.