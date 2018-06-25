Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Gets three hits against Phillies
Murphy went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Washington's 8-6 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.
It's been a slow start for Murphy since his return to the lineup from a knee injury that had kept him sidelined all season, but he broke out with his first multi-hit effort of the season in this contest. He hit .322 last season, and .347 the season before that, so assuming Murphy can work his way back to his old form his current .195 mark should start to rise in a hurry.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Hitless in return Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Activated from disabled list•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Could return this week•
-
Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Sticking on rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...