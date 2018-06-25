Nationals' Daniel Murphy: Gets three hits against Phillies

Murphy went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Washington's 8-6 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

It's been a slow start for Murphy since his return to the lineup from a knee injury that had kept him sidelined all season, but he broke out with his first multi-hit effort of the season in this contest. He hit .322 last season, and .347 the season before that, so assuming Murphy can work his way back to his old form his current .195 mark should start to rise in a hurry.